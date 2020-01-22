Advanced search

Real ale lovers raise a glass at 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

22 January, 2020 - 10:24
Real ale lovers raise a glass at 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Real ale lovers raise a glass at 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Punters took pride in sipping some of the finest real ales, cask lagers and ciders at the 11th Elysian Winter Beer festival.

The range of real ales included some from new micro-breweries as well as beers from the north of England, the Midlands and East Anglia.

Wine was also served for the first time for people who do not like ale or cider.

"Fringe" festivals took place at 3at3 in Three Cups Walk, The Prince Albert on Silver Street and the Drayman's Son on Fore Hill.

The range of ales and ciders on offer were chosen to reflect the diverse array of tastes and styles of ales, including a range of milds, cask lagers and ciders and also gluten free and vegan ales to suit each customer's palate.

The festival was open from 6 to 10pm Thursday, 10.30am to 10pm on Friday and 10.30am to 10pm on Saturday.

It was hosted by Ely CAMRA.

For more information visit www.elycamrabeerfest.com

