Dinner and belly dancing display in Witchford raises hundreds

PUBLISHED: 07:05 06 March 2019

Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

A belly dancing workshop in Witchford raised £371 towards putting a toilet and refreshment facilities in St Andrew’s Hall.

Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

On Monday night locals were treated to ‘serenity, beauty and intensity’ in the display of belly dancing given by Elizabeth and The Elysian Belly Dancers.

After a two-course meal, as coffees were being served, the troupe arrived to entertain guests.

“The professionalism and skill these wonderful dancers displayed was phenomenal,” said one attendee.

Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.Elizabeth and the Elysian Belly Dancers gave a display at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

“And there were many of us in the audience who learned a great deal and were perhaps persuaded to think again about many of the stereotypes that pervade this art form.”

The money will also be used to restore part of the church.

The next event is the coffee morning on Wednesday March 6 from 10am to 11.30am and the curry evening is on April 25 at 6pm. Both take place in St. Andrew’s Hall.

For more information email rjwestwell@hotmail.com

