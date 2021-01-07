Exclusive
Postman crowned number 1 buyer of Sainsbury’s bacon sandwiches
- Credit: Gav Fisher
A hard-working postman of 23 years has been crowned the ‘number one buyer’ of bacon and tomato ketchup sandwiches in Ely.
Gav Fisher received his virtual award from the city’s Sainsbury’s supermarket after he was recorded as the biggest buyer of the meal deal snack in 2020.
"I didn’t realise I had that many,” said Mr Fisher after it was revealed he snapped up the most sarnies out of every single shopper in Ely last year.
He said: “I buy any sandwich that doesn’t have lettuce in to save taking it out – this is the strangest thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Mr Fisher has even gone as far as changing his Twitter biography to “#1 buyer of bacon and tomato sauce sarnies in Ely – Sainsbury's 2020”.
“I’m basically a celebrity now,” he joked. “I expect the Ely Standard will be wanting an interview with me soon,” he said before we got in touch.
The Nectar Points app records purchases throughout the year and shoppers are able to check what they bought during 2020.
“I know the number 3 prawn cocktail crisps guy too,” Mr Fisher confessed.