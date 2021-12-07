Gallery
Crowds enjoy all on offer at city’s yule pagan and alternative fayre
- Credit: Mike Rouse
From handmade jewellery to crystals and natural cosmetics, there was something for everyone at this year’s Ely Yule Pagan and Alternative Fayre.
The Christmas fayre, organised by Amber Ankh Events, took place at The Maltings in Ely on Saturday December 4.
It was host to a range of artisans, craftspeople and traders as they showcased their work to visitors.
Businesses and exhibitors set up inside where visitors were able to browse at their own leisure at all that was on offer throughout the fayre.
Among them included a wax melts candle stall as well as handmade Christmas decorations and festive drink tasting.
There was also entertainment outside from a brass band and a number of further stalls.
The event run from 10am-4:30pm, with a £2 entry fee.
A spokesperson who attended said: “It was a really enjoyable event”.
During the evening, The Maltings became host to Amber Ankh Events Yule Ball.