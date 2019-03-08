Ely youngsters brave tough conditions in charity cycle ride

Members from King's Ely Junior and Ely Cathedral Boys' Choir took part in the 60km cycle ride from King's Lynn to Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY Archant

A group of Ely youngsters pedalled their way towards more than £1,000 over the weekend.

Pupils from King's Ely Junior School and choristers from the Ely Cathedral Boys' Choir cycled 60km between King's Lynn and Ely to help fundraise for the Cathedral Choir Tour Fund and Cancer Research UK, one of the school's chosen charities this year.

Having conquered the soaring weather and other issues, including a puncture, the team successfully made it home.

Head of King's Ely Junior, Richard Whymark, said: "The commitment the riders showed by battling the high temperatures and challenges of the day was superb.

"Their contribution to both of these causes is really valuable and we applaud their dedication to fulfilling the task on the day by literally going the extra mile for others."

Those who took part in the ride were: Thomas Perceval-Maxwell, James Barbrook, Max Black, Theo Almond, Cecily Perceval-Maxwell, Theodora Spufford, Robert Banwell and Rowley Black.