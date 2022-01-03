News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Aspiring young photographers win prizes in competition

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:30 AM January 3, 2022
Updated: 3:01 PM January 4, 2022
Mayor of Ely Cllr Sue Austen and Cllr Christine Whelan presented prizes to Young People's Photography competition winners

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, and Cllr Christine Whelan, chair of the Young Peoples’ Working group, presented the prizes to the winners of the Young People's Photography competition - Credit: Alison Whelan

Aspiring young photographers from Ely have been commended for showing what the city means to them. 

Mayor of Ely Councillor Sue Austen and Councillor Christine Whelan, chair of the Young Peoples’ Working group, presented the prizes to the winners of the Young People's Photography competition run by the City of Ely Council.

Ten-year-old Oliver Barker's photo of Ely

Ten-year-old Oliver Barker's photo of Ely - Credit: OLIVER BARKER

The competition on the theme ‘What does Ely mean to you?’ was the idea of Cllr Whelan who organised the competition.

Cllr Whelan said: "We wanted to see how young people viewed Ely.

"We were not looking for the perfect technical photo but how young people view their city. 

Seven-year-old Emmy Palmer's photo of Ely

Seven-year-old Emmy Palmer's photo of Ely - Credit: EMMY PALMER

"We would also like to thank the Visit Ely team for supporting us and providing prizes."

The entrants were put into age categories and a winner from each category was chosen independently by members of Ely Photography Club. 

"The council would like to say thank you to the club for taking time to judge these photos," added Cllr Whelan.

Thirteen-year-old Anisa Ward's photo of Ely

Thirteen-year-old Anisa Ward's photo of Ely - Credit: ANISA WARD

"We would like to thank all the participants and hope they had fun taking the photos."

The winners were: Emmy Palmer, Oliver Barker, Anisa Ward and Leah Harrap.

16-year-old Leah Harrap's photo of Ely 

16-year-old Leah Harrap's photo of Ely - Credit: LEAH HARRAP


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon