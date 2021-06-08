Published: 3:43 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 3:48 PM June 8, 2021

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

Yarn-bombers have embarked on Ely with their own knitted creations to mark a group’s centenary year.

From an afternoon tea on a postbox to draping a cannon outside Ely Cathedral, keen knitters have made their mark to recognise 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI).

It is the idea of group chairman Beryl Brooks, who wanted to give members another way of marking the occasion after original celebration plans were cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

“I set around Christmas and my daughter found some photos of yarn-bombing in Devon and I thought our WI members could do this as it will keep them connected and focussed,” Beryl said.

“The aim is to promote the WI and give an idea of what sort of things we do, and that we are not just about Jam and Jerusalem.”

You may also want to watch:

The federation, which boasts around 800 members across 29 branches, have received positive feedback on the idea, which Beryl hopes can encourage more people to join.

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

“We thought we can get ourselves out there and that we’re still interested in doing things for the community,” she said.

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

To join the Isle of Ely WI or for more details, email ioefwi@outlook.com.