Ely yarn-bombers out in force to mark Women's Institute birthday

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:43 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM June 8, 2021
Ely yarn-bombing WI centenary

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

Yarn-bombers have embarked on Ely with their own knitted creations to mark a group’s centenary year. 

From an afternoon tea on a postbox to draping a cannon outside Ely Cathedral, keen knitters have made their mark to recognise 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI). 

It is the idea of group chairman Beryl Brooks, who wanted to give members another way of marking the occasion after original celebration plans were cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ely yarn-bombers postbox

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

Ely yarn-bombing postbox

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

“I set around Christmas and my daughter found some photos of yarn-bombing in Devon and I thought our WI members could do this as it will keep them connected and focussed,” Beryl said. 

“The aim is to promote the WI and give an idea of what sort of things we do, and that we are not just about Jam and Jerusalem.” 

The federation, which boasts around 800 members across 29 branches, have received positive feedback on the idea, which Beryl hopes can encourage more people to join. 

Ely yarn-bombing WI centenary

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

Ely Cathedral cannon yarn-bombing

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

“We thought we can get ourselves out there and that we’re still interested in doing things for the community,” she said. 

Ely yarn-bombing WI centenary

Yarn-bombers took to Ely's streets with their own knitted creations to mark the centenary of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes.

To join the Isle of Ely WI or for more details, email ioefwi@outlook.com.  

