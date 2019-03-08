Ely authors celebrate after releasing first anthology this week

Previous winners from the annual short story competition, held by the Isle of Ely Arts Festival Writers' Day, have been recognised in the first anthology series compiled by Dr Rosemary Westwell following the annual Ely Writers' Day event in June. Pictured (front left) is Alison Bruce with mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Archant

Local authors are celebrating this week after launching their first anthology.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of Ely Writers' Day's short story competition, some of the winners from previous years have seen their work published in the anthology released on Amazon on Monday.

The competition, in association with the Isle of Ely Arts Festival, was held in June and welcomed renowned local writer Alison Bruce and Ben Langley to offer workshops and a talk on creating a novel.

There are 28 authors included in the first anthology compiled by Rosemary Westwell, featuring works such as 'Now we are Free' by Imogen Arthur, 'Snow Clouds' by Holly Chapman and 'The Prodigal Son' from Alan Irving.

Winners of this year's event are thought to be included in future anthologies, and they are: 'The cookbook of life' by Benjamin Langley, 'Rules' by Gail Aldwin and 'Shifting Sands' by Rene Griffin.

To buy the anthology, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ely-Writers-Day-Anthology-competition/dp/1086612450/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=Ely+Writers%27+Day+Anthology&qid=1565669566&s=gateway&sr=8-3.

You may also want to watch: