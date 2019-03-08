Ely authors celebrate after releasing first anthology this week
PUBLISHED: 15:57 13 August 2019
Archant
Local authors are celebrating this week after launching their first anthology.
As part of Ely Writers' Day's short story competition, some of the winners from previous years have seen their work published in the anthology released on Amazon on Monday.
The competition, in association with the Isle of Ely Arts Festival, was held in June and welcomed renowned local writer Alison Bruce and Ben Langley to offer workshops and a talk on creating a novel.
There are 28 authors included in the first anthology compiled by Rosemary Westwell, featuring works such as 'Now we are Free' by Imogen Arthur, 'Snow Clouds' by Holly Chapman and 'The Prodigal Son' from Alan Irving.
Winners of this year's event are thought to be included in future anthologies, and they are: 'The cookbook of life' by Benjamin Langley, 'Rules' by Gail Aldwin and 'Shifting Sands' by Rene Griffin.
To buy the anthology, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ely-Writers-Day-Anthology-competition/dp/1086612450/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=Ely+Writers%27+Day+Anthology&qid=1565669566&s=gateway&sr=8-3.