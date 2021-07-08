Published: 12:42 PM July 8, 2021

Emma Szewczak (Left) and Natasha Calder (Right), who have co-written The Offset. - Credit: Kaity Barrett

A writer who grew up in Ely and attended King’s School has co-written a science fiction novel that will be released this autumn.

Natasha Calder and fellow writer Emma Szewczak are co-authors of The Offset, which is set in a society where everyone has to make a very difficult decision when they become adults.

On their 18th birthdays, they have to choose one of their parents to die as a carbon offset for their own life.

The novel brings together the concepts of climate change activism and reproductive rights and has been compared to award-winning novels Sophie’s Choice and The Handmaid’s Tale.

It has been described as “the science fiction novel for our times” by science journalist Angela Saini.

The Offset, by Calder Szewczak, will be available from September 14. - Credit: Supplied

Natasha went on to read English at Trinity College Dublin and met Emma when they were both studying M.Phils at Cambridge University.

The Offset will be released on September 14 by publisher Angry Robot.