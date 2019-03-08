Ely workmates to tackle Insane Terrain obstacle course to raise money for charity

Two Ely work colleagues Ian and Louisa will be wading in water, climbing over obstacles and sliding in mud to raise money for charity. Picture: JUSTGIVING. Archant

Two Ely work colleagues will be wading in water, climbing over obstacles and sliding in mud to raise money for charity.

Ian and Louisa from Michell Instruments will take on the Insane Terrain Doddington 10k obstacle course for Ely brain injury rehabilitation centre Fen House.

The pair were both tempted to push themselves out of their comfort zone to raise as much money as possible for the centre based just off the Lynn Road.

Ian said: "This presented a great opportunity not only to do something a bit different but also use the event to generate support and sponsorship for Fen House.

"Training is underway, and your support is hugely appreciated."

Fen House is also Mitchell Instruments' chosen charity of the year, which was decided following a staff vote.

It supports those with a brain injury through specialist neurobehavioral rehabilitation, enabling individuals to function as independently as possible.

Michell Instruments, based on the Lancaster Way Business Park, is a leader in instrumentation for humidity and oxygen measurement.

Everyone at Fen House, which is part of The Disabilities Trust, would like to say a big thank you to Ian, Louisa and all the team at Michell Instruments for choosing to support them.

To donate to the Ian and Louisa's cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-barnish1