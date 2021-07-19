News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Women’s Institute meet for first time since lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:49 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 5:12 PM July 19, 2021
Members of Ely Northwold Women's Institute met earlier this month (July) to enjoy a strawberry tea together.

Members of Ely Northwold Women's Institute met earlier this month (July) to enjoy a strawberry tea together. - Credit: Rosemary Green

Members of a Women’s Institute met for the first time since lockdown this month (July) to enjoy a strawberry tea together. 

Ely Northwold Women’s Institute enjoyed the opportunity to finally meet again now that lockdown rules have been relaxed. 

Guests included Beryl Brooks, the Federation Chairman, Judith Cornwell, Federation Treasurer and Ann Purt, the Federation Newsletter Editor. 

The weather was dull but guests still appreciated the day together in a member’s back garden. 

During the afternoon, Beryl Brooks presented Rosemary Green, President, with a certificate to congratulate Ely Northwold on gaining first place in the yarn bombing competition that was held to celebrate the centenary of the Isle of Ely FWI. 

You may also want to watch:

It was a very close competition but Ely Northwold was successful due to their yarn bombing being widely spread around Ely.

Rosemary said: "We worked very hard to create the bunting and post box toppers that were spread around Ely.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city  
  2. 2 Three arrested as birthday party sparks out of control
  3. 3 Extinction Rebellion calls to 'act now' at city centre protest
  1. 4 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  
  2. 5 A memorable night for drag fans in Fenland
  3. 6 Sir Tom Jones set for green, green grass of Newmarket Racecourses
  4. 7 2,000 people enjoy folk music, theatre and dancing at annual fayre
  5. 8 Ambulance cadets rewarded for hard work over Covid-19 pandemic
  6. 9 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  7. 10 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed

We were delighted to have a purpose during Lockdown and are very proud to have gained first prize.’

Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Why is Ely so popular with famous faces?

Why is Ely so popular with celebrities?

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A10 at Grange Lane

Cambridgeshire Highways

A10 between Ely and Littleport to close at night for roadworks

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus