Women’s Institute meet for first time since lockdown
- Credit: Rosemary Green
Members of a Women’s Institute met for the first time since lockdown this month (July) to enjoy a strawberry tea together.
Ely Northwold Women’s Institute enjoyed the opportunity to finally meet again now that lockdown rules have been relaxed.
Guests included Beryl Brooks, the Federation Chairman, Judith Cornwell, Federation Treasurer and Ann Purt, the Federation Newsletter Editor.
The weather was dull but guests still appreciated the day together in a member’s back garden.
During the afternoon, Beryl Brooks presented Rosemary Green, President, with a certificate to congratulate Ely Northwold on gaining first place in the yarn bombing competition that was held to celebrate the centenary of the Isle of Ely FWI.
It was a very close competition but Ely Northwold was successful due to their yarn bombing being widely spread around Ely.
Rosemary said: "We worked very hard to create the bunting and post box toppers that were spread around Ely.
We were delighted to have a purpose during Lockdown and are very proud to have gained first prize.’