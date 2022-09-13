LETTER: My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Jo Bootle, 47, from Ely, has written a poem for the Queen following her death on September 8. - Credit: Jo Bootle

I thought that with the Queen’s sad passing I would write out of respect and love for Her Majesty.

I also thought it may help others too.

My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by Jo Bootle

Her handbags, her TV skits

Paddington Bear gave her giggling fits



Her sense of humour, her charming wit

Marmalade sandwiches always a hit



Her famous sparkle, her wide heartfelt smile

Let’s stop and remember for a little while



Her vibrant colours, her gentle waves

Let’s not be sad but be thankful and brave



Her beloved corgis, her elegant horses

Commander in chief of our Armed forces



Her lifelong duty, her effortless grace

Look around and you’ll still see her face



Her family close, her children beside

Not alone at the moment she died



Her life partner, her soulmate

Reunited at last after a short wait



Our grief comes from love let’s not forget

Rest in Peace Ma’am we are forever in your debt