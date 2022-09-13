LETTER: My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Jo Bootle
- Credit: Jo Bootle
I thought that with the Queen’s sad passing I would write out of respect and love for Her Majesty.
I also thought it may help others too.
My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by Jo Bootle
Her handbags, her TV skits
Paddington Bear gave her giggling fits
Her sense of humour, her charming wit
Marmalade sandwiches always a hit
Her famous sparkle, her wide heartfelt smile
Let’s stop and remember for a little while
Her vibrant colours, her gentle waves
Let’s not be sad but be thankful and brave
Her beloved corgis, her elegant horses
Commander in chief of our Armed forces
Her lifelong duty, her effortless grace
Look around and you’ll still see her face
Her family close, her children beside
Not alone at the moment she died
Her life partner, her soulmate
Reunited at last after a short wait
Our grief comes from love let’s not forget
Rest in Peace Ma’am we are forever in your debt