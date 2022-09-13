News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
LETTER: My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Jo Bootle

Published: 10:28 AM September 13, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM September 13, 2022
Jo Bootle, 47, from Ely, has written a poem for the Queen following her death on September 8.

I thought that with the Queen’s sad passing I would write out of respect and love for Her Majesty. 

I also thought it may help others too. 

My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by Jo Bootle 

Her handbags, her TV skits 
Paddington Bear gave her giggling fits  
 
Her sense of humour, her charming wit 
Marmalade sandwiches always a hit 
 
Her famous sparkle, her wide heartfelt smile 
Let’s stop and remember for a little while 
 
Her vibrant colours, her gentle waves 
Let’s not be sad but be thankful and brave 
 
Her beloved corgis, her elegant horses 
Commander in chief of our Armed forces 
 
Her lifelong duty, her effortless grace 
Look around and you’ll still see her face 
 
Her family close, her children beside 
Not alone at the moment she died 
 
Her life partner, her soulmate 
Reunited at last after a short wait 
 
Our grief comes from love let’s not forget 
Rest in Peace Ma’am we are forever in your debt 

The Queen
Ely News

