Financial crime analyst’s book made available to Ukrainian child refugees

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2022
Families in Ely that have signed up to host Ukrainian families can now receive a free translated copy of an activity book produced by an Ely woman. 

Laura Brown, a financial crime analyst who now owns her own illustration company called LHB Illustrations, originally created the book called ‘My Emotions Activity Book’ to help her nephew who was struggling with anxiety during lockdown.  

Now, her book can be read by Ukrainian children to help support them with their mental health and wellbeing after being forced to flee their country.

Laura said: “My mission is for every child in the UK to have easy access to the book, but the need is great outside of this country too.” 

Laura has connected with marketing agency Kids Industries who, in line with their manifesto pledge, have funded the Ukrainian translation of the book and made it available for download from their website with support from online document printer, Doxdirect. 

“My book has been translated to help nurture children’s emotional wellbeing when arriving here in the UK and parts of Europe,” said Laura. 

“Leaving their homes, families and friends in very difficult circumstances presents children with a number of worries and coping with such uncertainty is incredibly tough – let alone adapting to new environments.” 

The fun and engaging activity book for primary aged children is designed to be universal and used within a school lesson, or one-to-one between parents and carers, as a way to generate conversations with children about their feelings and wellbeing. 

CEO and co-founder at Kids Industries, Gary Pope, said: “As a family focused marketing agency, we see it as a responsibility to support initiatives like Laura’s - where we can help make a difference to young people’s lives directly. 

“We hope this can be a thoughtful way for children who have arrived in the UK and within Europe to access a resource to aid conversation as and when they are ready to do so.” 

Laura added: “I’m incredibly grateful for the support Gary and his team have shown. 

“Making the book available free of charge to as many children as possible is key.” 

To find out more about Laura’s work and order copies of the activity book, visit www.myemotionsactivitybook.com.  

