Advanced search

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:14 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 08 April 2020

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Archant

An Ely woman battling an auto-immune illness was determined not to let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way by completing her first marathon.

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEYRachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Rachel Bailey was diagnosed with lupus three-and-a-half years ago and was preparing to run the Manchester marathon on Sunday (April 5), before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead, she decided to run a 26.2-mile route of her own in and around Ely to the delight of friends, family and neighbours.

Vicki Bailey, Rachel’s wife, said: “She started at 6am because she thought ‘why not?’

“It is her 40th birthday in May and was doing the Manchester Marathon for this. She wanted to push herself to the next challenge.

Rachel Bailey running her marathon. Picture: VICKI BAILEYRachel Bailey running her marathon. Picture: VICKI BAILEY

“With her Lupus, I think she started challenges to keep herself going. This marathon was the ultimate goal, so there was a build-up to get to that point.

“She had done the park runs in Littleport, ran 5ks and raised money for charities, but set herself the challenge to say lupus is not going to beat her.”

Rachel, who has four children, had prepared for the race by running the Cambridge half marathon in March and did ‘RED January’ where she ran every day throughout that month.

When Rachel approached the final lap near her home on Debden Green, she was greeted with a warm reception, something Vicki did not expect.

Vicki said: “I messaged neighbours to pre-warn them that we will be cheering from our house and 10 different neighbours decided to join in, which was lovely.

“We had banners at our house and neighbours wondered why. When she came round to do her final lap around the green, everyone clapped.

“She said ‘who needs Manchester when you’ve got Debden Green’. It was a proud moment for everyone.”

Now one target has been achieved, Rachel hopes to help others in a similar situation through running, such as taking part in the London marathon, as she continues to defy the odds.

Rachel Bailey running her marathon. Picture: VICKI BAILEYRachel Bailey running her marathon. Picture: VICKI BAILEY

Vicki added: “The biggest reason why she did not go to London was because she did not want to let anyone down.

“I was quite concerned when people run a marathon when you hear all these horror stories, but she did not push herself too far.

“She is determined and a strong character. She is always pushing to try and better herself and prove a positive mindset.

“She is really inspirational and motivating to those who are thinking of or are running, or to anyone with an underlying health condition or disease.

A banner which reads 'Go Rachel' in support of her marathon run. Picture: VICKI BAILEYA banner which reads 'Go Rachel' in support of her marathon run. Picture: VICKI BAILEY

“It does not have to be a marathon, just anything you put your mind to and keep pushing.”

Rachel's children support their mum with their 'Go Mummy Rach!' poster. Picture: VICKI BAILEYRachel's children support their mum with their 'Go Mummy Rach!' poster. Picture: VICKI BAILEY

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police urge residents to use online form to report those breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Former Fenland home of Thomas the Tank Engine’s author for sale

Former Fenland home of Rev Wilmot Awdry, the author of Thomas the Tank Engine, is for sale. It is in Emneth, near Wisbech.
Drive 24