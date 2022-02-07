News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely woman, Bethany, opens new micro-shop for wellness wax business

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:57 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 4:01 PM February 7, 2022
Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport.

Bumble, Bethany Morgan Estelle's (pictured) wellness wax business, is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport seven days a week. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

An Ely woman has moved her unique wax melts business into a micro-shop near the city. 

Founder of Bumble, veterinary nurse Bethany Morgan Estelle, spent two years perfecting wax and oil combinations winning her five-star reviews on Etsy. 

Now, she’s taken her business into a store and has been trading there since February 5.

Bethany’s products, wax melts made from soy wax for wellness and ambience, are on sale at her new premises inside Delaynies Home Interiors on the Saxon Business Park near Littleport. 

Using only sustainable materials and packaging as well as 100% organic and pure soya, her products are all infused with pure therapeutic grade essential oils. 

Bethany said: “We’re still open on Etsy, but our new premises would love to welcome you through its big yellow door. 

“Throughout the whole of February, we’ve got a huge 20% off ‘in-store’ sale and there will also be some live demonstrations and open days.” 

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport.

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

Most Read

  1. 1 Man remembers ‘incredible’ partner who ‘really cared about people’
  2. 2 Dogs killed after two-vehicle crash
  3. 3 Council axes Christmas lights extravaganza
  1. 4 Ely woman, Bethany, opens new micro-shop for wellness wax business
  2. 5 Firefighters stop barn catching fire after straw bale blaze
  3. 6 Body found on town playing field
  4. 7 Podcast episode to reveal Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past
  5. 8 Photographer's 50th birthday surprise thanks to Africa Alive
  6. 9 Fire crews in river rescue whilst elsewhere sunken boat retrieved

When talking about the creation of her business, Bethany said she chose ‘Bumble’ for the name because of a Bumble Bee T-shirt she wore as a toddler. 

“I wore it until it fell off me. The name just stuck!” she said. 

Now, with her business, she is truly a ‘busy bee’ juggling her veterinary nursing with caring for her house, her candle making and freehand postcard art. 

But that’s not it, she’s also in the process of renovating her home with her fiancee, Matthew. 

Bethany will be sharing her secret essential oils that make up a special edition Valentine’s combination at Delaynies. 

“You can treat yourselves to a pure soy wax candle or a bundle of wax melts from the shop,” she said. 

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport.

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

Each customer purchase from Bethany’s store donates 25p to the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust. 

She’s also created a raffle where those interested can grab a ticket in store for just £1. 

“You’ll be in with the chance of winning a triple candle wick and it’s all for the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust,” said Bethany. 

“It’s also as a huge thank you for those who have already taken the time out of their day to visit.” 

Bumble is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm. 

You can see the full range of Bethany’s products on her Etsy store. 

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport.

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport.

Bumble is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

Founder of Bumble, Bethany Morgan Estelle (pictured).

Founder of Bumble, Bethany Morgan Estelle (pictured). - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle


Ely News

Don't Miss

Outside The Prince Albert pub in Ely

Garden room, kitchen and gender-neutral loos after £280k pub revamp

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Kays of Ely (pictured) in 3 High Street will close later this month (February).

Family run gift shop to close later this month

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Viva Arts, having successfully completed renovation of Spencer Mill, Soham, has a phase two in sight.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Town lands £470,000 jobs and training 'bonus'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
DS Smith of Fordham who could create 23 new jobs if planning approval is given for an extension 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

23 jobs to be created as expansion plan unveiled

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon