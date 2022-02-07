Bumble, Bethany Morgan Estelle's (pictured) wellness wax business, is open inside Delaynies Home Interiors in Littleport seven days a week. - Credit: Bethany Morgan Estelle

An Ely woman has moved her unique wax melts business into a micro-shop near the city.

Founder of Bumble, veterinary nurse Bethany Morgan Estelle, spent two years perfecting wax and oil combinations winning her five-star reviews on Etsy.

Now, she’s taken her business into a store and has been trading there since February 5.

Bethany’s products, wax melts made from soy wax for wellness and ambience, are on sale at her new premises inside Delaynies Home Interiors on the Saxon Business Park near Littleport.

Using only sustainable materials and packaging as well as 100% organic and pure soya, her products are all infused with pure therapeutic grade essential oils.

Bethany said: “We’re still open on Etsy, but our new premises would love to welcome you through its big yellow door.

“Throughout the whole of February, we’ve got a huge 20% off ‘in-store’ sale and there will also be some live demonstrations and open days.”

When talking about the creation of her business, Bethany said she chose ‘Bumble’ for the name because of a Bumble Bee T-shirt she wore as a toddler.

“I wore it until it fell off me. The name just stuck!” she said.

Now, with her business, she is truly a ‘busy bee’ juggling her veterinary nursing with caring for her house, her candle making and freehand postcard art.

But that’s not it, she’s also in the process of renovating her home with her fiancee, Matthew.

Bethany will be sharing her secret essential oils that make up a special edition Valentine’s combination at Delaynies.

“You can treat yourselves to a pure soy wax candle or a bundle of wax melts from the shop,” she said.

Each customer purchase from Bethany’s store donates 25p to the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust.

She’s also created a raffle where those interested can grab a ticket in store for just £1.

“You’ll be in with the chance of winning a triple candle wick and it’s all for the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust,” said Bethany.

“It’s also as a huge thank you for those who have already taken the time out of their day to visit.”

Bumble is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

You can see the full range of Bethany’s products on her Etsy store.

