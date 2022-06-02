Remembrance Day rocks were stolen from Ely war memorial, which Angii Smith said were untouched for four years. - Credit: Angii Smith

A woman who inscribed Remembrance Day rocks to honour those who lost their lives in both world wars said she remains hopeful they can be retrieved after going missing.

Angii Smith noticed that all seven of her rocks placed at the Ely war memorial had disappeared on May 31.

“I know rocks are meant to travel, but I was gutted to find that after nearly four years, all my Remembrance Day rocks have gone,” she said.

“They have handwritten the names of every fallen soldier from the area, date of birth and death from World War One and World War Two.”

Remembrance Day rocks were stolen from Ely war memorial, which Angii Smith said were untouched for four years. - Credit: Angii Smith

Four of the rocks were posted on the Ely Rock Eels Facebook page after they were found at Peterborough railway station, but the remaining three are still missing.

But Angii is still holding hope.

“We messaged a man called Graham to take the rocks home, which he kindly has, and we will collect them,” she added.

Remembrance Day rocks were stolen from Ely war memorial, with four of them being found. - Credit: Angii Smith

“I'm hopeful someone has a conscience to say where they've been dumped.”

If you know any details where the three remaining rocks are, message Angii on Facebook or follow the Ely Rock Eels (ERE) Facebook page.