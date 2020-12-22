Published: 5:04 PM December 22, 2020

People across Cambridgeshire can get urgent treatment for minor illnesses and injuries at CPFT’s Minor Injury Units (MIU) in Ely and Wisbech over the festive period.

Minor Injury Units (MIUs) offer treatment and advice on illnesses and injuries like sprains, cuts, burns and broken bones that need attention urgently but are not critical or life threatening.

No appointment is required, and patients are assessed by nurse or paramedic practitioners.

Ely MIU will be open every day except Christmas Day, at the usual times of 8.30am to 6pm with x-ray services.

Wisbech MIU is open every weekday except Christmas Day, Bank Holiday Monday (December 28) and New Year’s Day.

The unit is closed at weekends and opens from Monday to Friday at the usual times of 8.30pm to 6pm, with x-ray services available from 9am to 5pm.

MIUs general manager Mark Cooke said: “2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone.

"In response to the pandemic, staff from our region’s Minor Injury Units came together to form a super MIU at Ely with extended opening hours, to offer the public urgent treatment and save them having to visit emergency departments.

"I can’t thank our brilliant staff enough for their commitment to delivering this service, and for working over the festive holiday period to provide urgent care safely in the community.

“Please don’t delay and risk your illness or injury getting worse, come and visit our teams if you are able to and not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

"Our staff are following all the safety and screening procedures, while wearing all the equipment to protect you. If you have any concerns or questions you can always contact the Unit before your visit.”

Conditions that can be treated at Minor Injury Units include:

wounds, cuts and bruises (Tetanus immunisation can also be given)

bites – human, insect and animal

minor burns and scalds

muscle and joint injuries – strains, sprains, limb fractures

sports injuries

eye problems

earache (patients aged two years and over)

cystitis (not children or male patients)

minor head injuries (with no loss of consciousness)

X-ray services (available from 8am until 8pm).

More information and contact details available online.

People are asked not to attend the Minor Injury Unit if they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, but instead call their GP practice, visit www.111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111.

