Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Alphabet of Ely brings light on evening walks

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:29 PM January 5, 2021   
Alphabet of Ely windows at Babylon ARTS

Over four weeks, East Cambridgeshire artist Clare Barry created 24 window panel designs, weaving together key people, places and moments in history to produce ‘An Alphabet of Ely’. - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Over four weeks, East Cambridgeshire artist Clare Barry created 24 window panel designs, weaving together key people, places and moments in history to produce ‘An Alphabet of Ely’.

A - an Ely alphabet

A - an Ely alphabet - Credit: CLARE BARRY

A - Apple Day

A - Apple Day - Credit: CLARE BARRY

The window panels were commissioned by Babylon ARTS during the November lockdown and were re-installed in the Babylon Gallery windows over Christmas, due to popular demand and to bring some fun and illumination to Ely’s riverside.

B is for Babylon Gallery

B is for Babylon Gallery - Credit: CLARE BARRY

C is for Cherry Hill

C is for Cherry Hill - Credit: CLARE BARRY

D is for ducks and waterfowl 

D is for ducks and waterfowl - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Clare Barry is a professional artist, whose work is sold under the name of Sea Teasel. She lives near Ely and has always had it in mind to create an A to Z of the city. 

E is for eels

E is for eels - Credit: CLARE BARRY

F is for Fen Skating

F is for Fen Skating - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window A to F

Full window A to F - Credit: CLARE BARRY

G is for the Old Gaol 

G is for the Old Gaol - Credit: CLARE BARRY

“I enjoy creating collections of illustrations along a theme and this commission provided a great opportunity to produce an Alphabet of Ely for everyone to enjoy. 

H is for Hoop Trundle

H is for Hoop Trundle - Credit: CLARE BARRY

I is for independent shops

I is for independent shops - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"Some of the letters proved harder than others to create designs for, and took a bit of research. I’m so pleased that people have enjoyed them.”

J is for Jubilee Gardens

J is for Jubilee Gardens - Credit: CLARE BARRY

K for King's Choristers

K for King's Choristers - Credit: CLARE BARRY

L is for low bridge

L is for low bridge - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “We had such a great time working with the Stained Glass Museum on the Window Wanderland in October.

M is for Stained Glass Museum

M is for Stained Glass Museum - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window G to M

Full window G to M - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"So we wanted to see if we could extend the idea whilst the gallery was closed in November.

N is for Narrowboat

N is for Narrowboat - Credit: CLARE BARRY

O is for Oliver Cromwell's House

O is for Oliver Cromwell's House - Credit: CLARE BARRY

P is for Porta

P is for Porta - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"We’d seen the beautiful display Clare Barry had created for Window Wanderland and we know her through the Sea Teasel products she sells in our gift shop, so we asked if she would like to have our windows as her canvas. 

Q for Quayside

Q for Quayside - Credit: CLARE BARRY

R and S - Roswell Pits and Ship of the Fens

R and S - Roswell Pits and Ship of the Fens - Credit: CLARE BARRY

T is for Town Crier

T is for Town Crier - Credit: CLARE BARRY

You may also want to watch:

"We’re delighted by the result and the response we’ve had from the public, which is why we brought them back again for Christmas and the New Year.

Full window N to T

Full window N to T - Credit: CLARE BARRY

U - Men of Understanding

U - Men of Understanding - Credit: CLARE BARRY

V and W - Vermuyden and Hereward the Wake

V and W - Vermuyden and Hereward the Wake - Credit: CLARE BARRY

“The Alphabet of Ely will remain in place until 10pm on Sunday January 9 when it will need to be taken down. 

Full window U to Z

Full window U to Z - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"However, there are plans to turn the illustrations into new creations for people to enjoy and information about these will be shared in the coming weeks.”

X - Xmas Markets

X - Xmas Markets - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Y - Big Yellow Giraffe

Y - Big Yellow Giraffe - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Z - Ely Zipper

Z - Ely Zipper - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window U to Z

Full window U to Z - Credit: CLARE BARRY


Ely News

