Published: 3:29 PM January 5, 2021

Over four weeks, East Cambridgeshire artist Clare Barry created 24 window panel designs, weaving together key people, places and moments in history to produce ‘An Alphabet of Ely’. - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Over four weeks, East Cambridgeshire artist Clare Barry created 24 window panel designs, weaving together key people, places and moments in history to produce ‘An Alphabet of Ely’.

A - an Ely alphabet - Credit: CLARE BARRY

A - Apple Day - Credit: CLARE BARRY

The window panels were commissioned by Babylon ARTS during the November lockdown and were re-installed in the Babylon Gallery windows over Christmas, due to popular demand and to bring some fun and illumination to Ely’s riverside.

B is for Babylon Gallery - Credit: CLARE BARRY

C is for Cherry Hill - Credit: CLARE BARRY

D is for ducks and waterfowl - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Clare Barry is a professional artist, whose work is sold under the name of Sea Teasel. She lives near Ely and has always had it in mind to create an A to Z of the city.

E is for eels - Credit: CLARE BARRY

F is for Fen Skating - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window A to F - Credit: CLARE BARRY

G is for the Old Gaol - Credit: CLARE BARRY

“I enjoy creating collections of illustrations along a theme and this commission provided a great opportunity to produce an Alphabet of Ely for everyone to enjoy.

H is for Hoop Trundle - Credit: CLARE BARRY

I is for independent shops - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"Some of the letters proved harder than others to create designs for, and took a bit of research. I’m so pleased that people have enjoyed them.”

J is for Jubilee Gardens - Credit: CLARE BARRY

K for King's Choristers - Credit: CLARE BARRY

L is for low bridge - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “We had such a great time working with the Stained Glass Museum on the Window Wanderland in October.

M is for Stained Glass Museum - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window G to M - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"So we wanted to see if we could extend the idea whilst the gallery was closed in November.

N is for Narrowboat - Credit: CLARE BARRY

O is for Oliver Cromwell's House - Credit: CLARE BARRY

P is for Porta - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"We’d seen the beautiful display Clare Barry had created for Window Wanderland and we know her through the Sea Teasel products she sells in our gift shop, so we asked if she would like to have our windows as her canvas.

Q for Quayside - Credit: CLARE BARRY

R and S - Roswell Pits and Ship of the Fens - Credit: CLARE BARRY

T is for Town Crier - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"We’re delighted by the result and the response we’ve had from the public, which is why we brought them back again for Christmas and the New Year.

Full window N to T - Credit: CLARE BARRY

U - Men of Understanding - Credit: CLARE BARRY

V and W - Vermuyden and Hereward the Wake - Credit: CLARE BARRY

“The Alphabet of Ely will remain in place until 10pm on Sunday January 9 when it will need to be taken down.

Full window U to Z - Credit: CLARE BARRY

"However, there are plans to turn the illustrations into new creations for people to enjoy and information about these will be shared in the coming weeks.”

X - Xmas Markets - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Y - Big Yellow Giraffe - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Z - Ely Zipper - Credit: CLARE BARRY

Full window U to Z - Credit: CLARE BARRY



