Ely visitor guide for 2019 shows it is a ‘key tourist destination in the Eastern region’

Copies of Ely’s Visitor Guide for 2019 have arrived at Ely’s Tourist Information Centre. Picture: TRACEY HARDING Archant

Everything you need to know about where to eat, shop and things to do and see in Ely is available in the latest visitor guide for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highlights for this year include the Eel Festival Weekend in May where celebrity chefs for the Food and Drink Festival will be Italian favourite, Aldo Zilli and BBC1’s “Eat Well for Less”, nutritionist Hala El-Shafie.

The New Year also sees the opening of The Dojima Sake Brewery in Fordham as a visitor attraction in the summer along with the refurbishment of Oliver Cromwell’s House in the spring, incorporating a new interactive Civil War Exhibition.

Copies of the magazine have arrived at Ely’s Tourist Information Centre and will begin to be distributed up and down the country through Visit England’s network of tourist information centres.

Tracey Harding, manager at Visit Ely, said: “The guide is our key promotional tool and features everything that makes our area special and worth visiting.

“The guide, along with our website and socials, play a vital role in promoting our many tourism related businesses and ensuring the area remains a key tourist destination for the Eastern region.”

It also gives advice about where to stay, where to visit, where to eat and what’s on throughout Ely and the surrounding area.

It features Ely’s independent shops and unique experiences for both groups and individuals who are looking for something different to do.

Copies will be delivered to major pick up points such as motorway stations, supermarkets, shopping complexes and hotels throughout the eastern region as well as locally.

Visit Ely will also be expanding its tours and walking programme for the season in line with the training of their new City of Ely Tour Guides so that visitors and residents can learn more about the city’s heritage.

Keep up to date with all the latest news by following Visit Ely on Facebook and Twitter as well as checking out their website www.visitely.org.uk where you can sign up to their weekly e-newsletter.