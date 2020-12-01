Advanced search

Rotary clubs team up for virtual balloon race in aid of foodbank

PUBLISHED: 06:17 02 December 2020

The two Rotary clubs in Ely – The Ely Hereward Club, and The Rotary Club of Ely – have launched a virtual balloon race to raise money for Ely Foodbank. Members of The Rotary Club of Ely are pictured on a Zoom call at the end of November. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF ELY/FACEBOOK

The two Rotary clubs in Ely – The Ely Hereward Club, and The Rotary Club of Ely – have launched a virtual balloon race to raise money for Ely Foodbank. Members of The Rotary Club of Ely are pictured on a Zoom call at the end of November. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF ELY/FACEBOOK

The two Rotary clubs in Ely – The Ely Hereward Club, and The Rotary Club of Ely – have launched a virtual balloon race to raise money for Ely Foodbank.

People who would like to take part should visit the website where they can buy a balloon (or more) for £3 each.

At midday on Sunday December 13 the balloons will be released, and every day until midday Sunday December 20, they will randomly move forward.

The first balloons past the winning post will win one of a selection of prizes, which include a festive food hamper and a festive bag of chocolate goodies from Tesco, along with other prizes.

All profits from the race will go to the Ely Foodbank.

The list of prizes and race leaders will be updated on both clubs’ Facebook pages along with the winners after the race finishes.

