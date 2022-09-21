News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely U14 football club have new sponsored kits

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:00 PM September 21, 2022
Ely City Crusaders Whites U14's team in their new uniforms from ICL Group Ltd. 

Ely City Crusaders have received new kits, thanks to a sponsorship from ICL Group Ltd. 

Ely City Crusaders Whites U14’s have been kitted out in their brand new training and away kits. 

The kits have come on behalf Kevin Whitby of the ICL Group. 

The team will have the  chance to show off the new kits as they plan to play in the new season in the Cambs FA U14’s Stanley League. 

The team is always looking for help, if you have any time to spare then you can enquire about volunteering today on their website. 

If you’re interested in volunteering as a coach or a volunteer, you can find out more and enquire at: www.elycitycrusaders.co.uk

