Ely quintet win Great Britain taekwondo call-ups
- Credit: Tuji Taekwondo
Five taekwondo club members have received national call-ups after an impressive year.
Tuji Taekwondo in Ely has seen five members selected for the 2022 Great Britain team following the UK National Championships held at the University of Worcester Arena at the end of 2021.
Over 20 Tuji members took part out of a 750-strong field, winning six gold, two silver and six bronze medals.
Younger members were selected based on consistent high standard of performance over the previous year, as well as on potential, attitude and coachability.
Ivan Crozier (under 14 male) and Kamila Hughes (under 50 female) both retained their place on the team, Kamila winning bronze at the national event.
They will be joined by teammates Prithvi Chandrasekar (under 14 male), Hannah Blasco Kyun (under 17 female) and Tuji head instructor, Master David Kim (under 50 male).
Ivan, 12, Hannah, 16, Prithvi, 12 and Kamila now hold black belt grades.
Master Kim said: "All four of them have shown dedication and commitment over many years, and it is fantastic that they are now reaping the rewards of their hard work.”
All five members will travel to the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester for monthly training with Team GB, with a chance of attending international events.