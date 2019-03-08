Ely Tuesday Club celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary

Ely Tuesday Club celebrates its 30th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A group which brings women from across the Ely area together celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The Ely Tuesday group was formed in February 1989 and its ladies members meet on the third Tuesday of the month at The Old Dispensary in St Mary’s Street for a coffee, chat and a talk by a guest speaker.

Kirsten Bennett gave a talk entitled ‘The Fenland Arc’ at the club’s last meeting, which saw members marking the major milestone.

Each member was presented with a pen inscribed with the group’s name and a celebratory meal was held at The Almonry restaurant in Ely.

Pamela Austin, leader of the group, said: “In February 1989 four women had the vision and drive to launch our group, which is still going strong all these years later.

“Their legacy is in the vibrant and lively meetings our members all still enjoy.”

New members are always welcome. Contact Pamela Austin on 01353 610825.