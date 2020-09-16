Advanced search

Cambs trucker Chris Sallis scoops double win against UK’s best lorries at Truckfest 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:36 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 16 September 2020

Chris Sallis with trophies and Volvo FH N111HFF. Picture: Gary Malkin

Gary Malkin

An east Cambridgeshire trucker scooped two trophies after going up against some of the country’s best juggernauts at Truckfest 2020.

Chris and John Sallis collecting their trophy. Picture: Gary MalkinChris and John Sallis collecting their trophy. Picture: Gary Malkin

Chris Sallis of P.J. Lee & Sons Highflier Farm in Ely won ‘Best Show Truck’ and ‘Best Company Owned Truck’ at the socially-distant Peterborough event.

Judging took place over the two-day event held at the East of England Arena on August 30 and 31 which was attended by 6,000 festival-goers.

For the first time in the show’s history, Mr Sallis retained the Best Company Owned Truck trophy after winning the same prize at last year’s event.

MORE: ‘Covid-19 secure’ Truckfest 2020 attended by 12,000 despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Volvo FH N111HFF and Scania R500 V800CSH - P.J.Lee & Sons & Chris Sallis Haulage. Picture: Gary MalkinVolvo FH N111HFF and Scania R500 V800CSH - P.J.Lee & Sons & Chris Sallis Haulage. Picture: Gary Malkin

He said: “You know you are in with a chance, but It is never expected that you will win and to retain the top trophy at the biggest event is amazing.

“I am told it is a first to retain the title in Truckfest history.

“I am also very pleased to win with the Scania first time out too. It makes all the hard work worth it and my Father John is just as much as part of this as I am.”

Mr Sallis entered with the farm’s Volvo 2016 FH which has covered more than 300,000Kms, as well as his personal 2004 Scania R500 show lorry.

Scania R500 V800CSH - Chris Sallis Haulage. Picture: Gary MalkinScania R500 V800CSH - Chris Sallis Haulage. Picture: Gary Malkin

The Volvo is painted in a special metallic grey colour, mixed specially for Highflier Farm along with Post Office red with the number plate N111HFF.

Detailed airbrushing on each corner in black show Peter Lee and the Highflier racehorse from where the farm takes its name.

The paintwork was carried out by Kirk Coachworks in Wisbech while the chrome bars were fitted by Bailey Ltd also of Wisbech.

The truck works all week operated by the farm hauling produces from the fields to points around Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Volvo FH N111HFF - P.J.Lee & Sons. Picture: Gary MalkinVolvo FH N111HFF - P.J.Lee & Sons. Picture: Gary Malkin

When the truck is not working, usually on a Saturday, driver Chris along with his Father John, spend up to ten hours polishing the truck.

MORE: In Pictures: Social distancing and drop in numbers meant Truckfest 2020 could still go ahead

Mr Sallis’ Scania 2004 R500 Topline, which has completed 1,800,000Kms, is a pure show truck.

He, along with a friend, completed the restoration work before the truck also went to Kirk Coachworks to be blasted and painted.

Chris Sallis polishing the Volvo. Picture: Gary MalkinChris Sallis polishing the Volvo. Picture: Gary Malkin

The back of the cab has airbrushed artwork showing the trucks driven by Chris’s grandfather and father then also the first truck driven by Chris.

The following weekend Chris drove the Volvo to Truckfest South West held at the Royal Bath and West Showground Shepton Mallet.

Again, he came away with a pair of trophies for Best Company Owned truck and Best Overall Working Truck.

