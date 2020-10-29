Two-day closure of one-way road while preservation work is carried out on historic tree

A one-way road in Ely will be closed for two days in November while preservation work is carried out on a “protected” tree that was originally planned to be felled in 1987.

The gallery will be shut to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists between the Old Palace and Barton Square on November 3 and 4, including Minster Place, which will be closed to traffic.

The closure, to allow work to be carried out on a large oriental plane tree, has been approved by Cambridgeshire Highways and diversions will be put in place.

Will Temple, grounds and gardens manager at King’s Ely, said: “In 1987, this particular tree was due to be felled due to Inonotus Hispidus or ‘Shaggy Bracket’ fungus.

“But thanks to the work of the school and East Cambridgeshire District Council’s trees officers over the decades, the tree has been protected and is still standing strong, despite the disease.”

He added that pruning works will be carried out to reduce the risk of failure of some of the tree’s largest limbs, which could “if the worst were to happen, result in danger to people and buildings, and result in the total removal of the tree.

“The work, albeit drastic, should preserve the tree for years to come. We apologise for any inconvenience the road closure may cause but this has to happen in order to protect members of the public and everyone involved while the work is carried out.”

The Gallery, including Minster Place, will be closed from 7am to 5pm.