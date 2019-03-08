Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat
PUBLISHED: 10:19 07 May 2019
Archant
High winds helped to bring down a tree at Cross Green, Ely, on Saturday but luckily none of the visitors to the Eel festival got in its way.
Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.
The tree - nestling within sight of the cathedral – fell to earth with a bump, splitting down the middle.
Happily it provided a focal point for children who enjoyed the novelty of free entertainment.
Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.
“Our granddaughter and her friends had a great time playing on it,” said one visitor.
“So did her granddad! But it was sad to see the loss of such a lovely tree.”
Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.
Another said it was the “highlight of my seven-year-old's visit to the Ely Food and Drink Festival”.