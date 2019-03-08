Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral. Archant

High winds helped to bring down a tree at Cross Green, Ely, on Saturday but luckily none of the visitors to the Eel festival got in its way.

The tree - nestling within sight of the cathedral – fell to earth with a bump, splitting down the middle.

Happily it provided a focal point for children who enjoyed the novelty of free entertainment.

“Our granddaughter and her friends had a great time playing on it,” said one visitor.

“So did her granddad! But it was sad to see the loss of such a lovely tree.”

Another said it was the “highlight of my seven-year-old's visit to the Ely Food and Drink Festival”.

