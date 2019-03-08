Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Rail services between Ely and Norwich are returning to normal after a train hit a herd of deer in Thetford, leading to rush-hour cancellations.

The incident happened between Norwich and Ely and East Midlands train services on the Norwich, Nottingham and Liverpool route were disrupted.

The train was temporarily unable to move whilst the driver spoke with the control room to solve the problem.

A spokesman for East Midland Trains said: "The line is now clear our train services will now be able to run between Norwich and Ely in both directions.

"Train alterations that have already been made will remain in place this morning. "Some services on the route may now be subject to short notice alterations, this is because train crew and our units may be out of place.

"You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today."