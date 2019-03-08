Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:35 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 08 August 2019

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Rail services between Ely and Norwich are returning to normal after a train hit a herd of deer in Thetford, leading to rush-hour cancellations.

The incident happened between Norwich and Ely and East Midlands train services on the Norwich, Nottingham and Liverpool route were disrupted.

The train was temporarily unable to move whilst the driver spoke with the control room to solve the problem.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for East Midland Trains said: "The line is now clear our train services will now be able to run between Norwich and Ely in both directions.

"Train alterations that have already been made will remain in place this morning. "Some services on the route may now be subject to short notice alterations, this is because train crew and our units may be out of place.

"You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today."

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Witchford charity football dinner with the stars raises £3,000

A sell-out evening with two former professional football players raised £3,000 for charity in Witchford. Picture: WITCHFORD COLTS

Police commissioner Ablewhite heads to No 10 to discuss police numbers - will Cambridgeshire get as he hopes 200 new officers?

Cambs police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite was at No 10 this week to meet with other police commissioners (including David Lloyd of Hertfordshire) to discuss with prime minister Boris Johnson an increase in police officers across the county. Picture; JASON ABLEWHITE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists