Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 16:34 22 March 2019

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge copes with 18,000 vehicles daily and is bursting at the seams but a decision to spend £500,000 could be a vital part in unlocking anywhere between £285-£500m to get it fully dualled.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) believe early studies show it is a viable option and now want to set aside half a million pounds to build the next stage of a substantive business case for it.

A new report says the road regularly has constant delays and in its present state is restraining growth.

“The Ely –Cambridge corridor carries the highest level of north-south traffic flows in the county,” says the report.

“These capacity issues along the corridor now adversely affect the quality of life, amenity and opportunities to increase the economic wellbeing of the area.”

Joined up transport is the mantra of CAPCA and fresh studies show how improvements to the A10 will work alongside the Cambridge Autonomous Metro, park and ride and significant junction improvements.

The Ely to Cambridge Corridor is currently affected by congestion and connectivity issues; travel demand should increase further on the Ely to Cambridge corridor, says the report.

“Significant additional developments are also planned that will exacerbate issues on the corridor, leading to deterioration of economic opportunities, the environment and the wider transport offer,” says the report.

“A joined-up strategy is therefore required that seeks to introduce both demand and supply-side measures along the corridor that cater to all modes and ensure that potential issues are mitigated.”

Included in CAPCA’s report is the proposal that Waterbeach rail station should be enhanced and relocated nearer to the proposed new town north of Waterbeach.

There would also be a form of “segregated rapid-transit corridor” extending from Waterbeach to Cambridge with the upgrade of key junctions such as Milton Interchange.

CAPCA is optimistic that the Government, if it gets a strategic business case fairly quickly for the A10, might select the scheme for the next round of major funding.

CAPCA will be told that if it does nothing it could jeopardise the prospects for up to 17,000 new homes and 14,000 new jobs that could come to East Cambridgeshire as a result.

“Failure to meaningfully intervene in the corridor will result in the constraint of growth in the area and knock-on impacts to the combined authority’s ambitions to 2030,” says the report.

Mayor James Palmer said: “The case is clear. If we want to allow for the significant growth we need to dual the A10 between Cambridge and Ely.

“This is also a crucial part of the combined authority’s ambition to better link our economies - in this case Fenland and Greater Cambridge - and open up opportunities to more people.

“I am confident this business case will put forward a very strong case for investment.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Barclay’s constituents in NE Cambs give a cool response to Brexit petition - but for Lucy Frazer in SE Cambs an altogether more lively take up

Five times as many people in the constituency of SE Cambs Lucy Frazer (left) have signed the revoke Article 50 petition than in that of Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay. Picture; ARCHANT

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Cambridgeshire County Council reports on its Brexit task force and how we are being prepared for life after we leave the European Union

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Picture: PA WIRE / PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists