Published: 3:30 PM October 26, 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club's new mantra this year of 'two teams, one squad' again came to the forefront on Saturday as they travelled across to Thetford for a league fixture.

With first team regulars missing due to injury and availability, it gave a chance to those coming in to impress.

The Tigers got off to a prefect start as James Buckland crossed the try line in the corner to give them a lead inside the opening five minutes.

But the home side soon drew level and added the extra points to take a 7-5 lead.

A lead that was soon to be extended on 19 minutes after the home took an advantage of a gap in the Tigers defence.

This lead to an easy chance of a try and, with the conversion added, the lead increased to 14-5.

The Tigers needed to close the gap, and on 23 minutes the gap was closed.

Good work from Nathan Brooks and Lory Martin freed Nathanael Musvaire to dive across the line in the corner four minutes later and Ely took the lead.

Mark Assenti went across the try line and, with Jamie Alsop adding the conversion points, Assenti added his second try of the half on 35 minutes.

Ater a break from inside the home side half, again Alsop added the extra points to increase the score to 24-14.

On the stroke of half time, Assenti became provider as he passed to Buckland who crossed over.

Again Alsop added the extra points as the half time whistle blew with Tigers leading 29-14.

The second half started brightly for the home side, but they could breach the Tigers back line.

And it was no surprise when Tigers once more added to the score line, with Assenti adding his third try of the afternoon.

With Alsop left to add the extra points from under the posts, the score seemed to deflate the home side more.

As quickly after Mitchel Kennett crossed over, again Alsop added the conversion.

Tom Green added another try to pass the 50 point mark after finding a gap in the home defence to cross over the line unchallenged.

With the added points from Alsop, Kennett was able to add his second try of the afternoon as the game neared the final whistle.

Crossing the line under the post to give Alsop the chance to add the extra points in front of the posts, on the stroke of full time there was still chance for one more score.

But it was the home side that found the gap in the back line to cross the line, with the conversion points missed.

The final whistle blew with the final score 57-19 .

The win puts Ely in third place in the league, having played four games, compared to Holt (1st) and Thurston (2nd), both of which have played five games.

The win sets up Saturday’s (October 30) home derby fixture against Newmarket. Kick off 3pm.