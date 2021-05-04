Published: 4:46 PM May 4, 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have resumed training but, according to chairman Chris Day, will be taking a "more relaxed approach" towards the end of the current season. - Credit: Steve Wells

The chairman of Ely Tigers Rugby Club said there is no rush in returning to action after months away as Covid-19 restrictions are due to ease.

From May 17, full contact training will be allowed under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, ahead of full contact matches due to resume around two weeks later.

However, the club, which has resumed training, will be taking a more relaxed approach.

“We have appreciated the RFU’s efforts to introduce different variations of the game to allow us to get our players back to the club and train,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said.

“If we’re honest though, there’s nothing like the real thing when it comes to rugby.

“Throughout this whole situation, we have tried to incorporate the wishes of our players in all decisions we make; they are the ones who will be playing after all.

“From the meeting, the general consensus was that we would not actively seek fixtures and instead take a more relaxed approach to the end of this current season.”

Day said the club will continue to train until the end of this month before a full pre-season later this summer ahead of the new Eastern Counties League season.