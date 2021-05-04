News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

No rush say Ely Tigers as lockdown restrictions prepare to ease

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:46 PM May 4, 2021   
Ely Tigers training spring 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have resumed training but, according to chairman Chris Day, will be taking a "more relaxed approach" towards the end of the current season. - Credit: Steve Wells

The chairman of Ely Tigers Rugby Club said there is no rush in returning to action after months away as Covid-19 restrictions are due to ease. 

From May 17, full contact training will be allowed under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, ahead of full contact matches due to resume around two weeks later. 

However, the club, which has resumed training, will be taking a more relaxed approach. 

“We have appreciated the RFU’s efforts to introduce different variations of the game to allow us to get our players back to the club and train,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said. 

Ely Tigers training spring 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have resumed training but, according to chairman Chris Day, will be taking a "more relaxed approach" towards the end of the current season. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers training spring 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have resumed training but, according to chairman Chris Day, will be taking a "more relaxed approach" towards the end of the current season. - Credit: Steve Wells

“If we’re honest though, there’s nothing like the real thing when it comes to rugby. 

You may also want to watch:

“Throughout this whole situation, we have tried to incorporate the wishes of our players in all decisions we make; they are the ones who will be playing after all.   

“From the meeting, the general consensus was that we would not actively seek fixtures and instead take a more relaxed approach to the end of this current season.” 

Ely Tigers training spring 2021

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have resumed training but, according to chairman Chris Day, will be taking a "more relaxed approach" towards the end of the current season. - Credit: Steve Wells

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely man caught after nine months on the run from Suffolk prison
  2. 2 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
  3. 3 Pubs, restaurants, shops and even the circus - our guide as lockdown eases
  1. 4 Mixed cup fortunes as Witchford win while Magpies seal progress
  2. 5 ‘The next six months are vital’: Toy shop owner on 20 years in business
  3. 6 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of launch
  4. 7 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
  5. 8 30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats
  6. 9 Days before race for biggest political job in Cambridgeshire is settled
  7. 10 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields

Day said the club will continue to train until the end of this month before a full pre-season later this summer ahead of the new Eastern Counties League season. 

Lockdown Easing
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fountain

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No John, No John, No: Council refuses to allow Ely pub to close

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Upherds Lane, in Ely, has extensive and deep potholes which are located across the road

Environment News

Letter: Upherds Lane is not a private road - a brief history

Mark Hucker

Logo Icon
Thousands of pounds in cash is believed to have been stolen from a house in Lynn Road, Ely.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Thousands of pounds stolen in break-in

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Astrea Academy Trust has appointed Zoe Andrews as the next principal of Cottenham Village College

Education News

New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus