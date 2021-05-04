No rush say Ely Tigers as lockdown restrictions prepare to ease
- Credit: Steve Wells
The chairman of Ely Tigers Rugby Club said there is no rush in returning to action after months away as Covid-19 restrictions are due to ease.
From May 17, full contact training will be allowed under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, ahead of full contact matches due to resume around two weeks later.
However, the club, which has resumed training, will be taking a more relaxed approach.
“We have appreciated the RFU’s efforts to introduce different variations of the game to allow us to get our players back to the club and train,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said.
“If we’re honest though, there’s nothing like the real thing when it comes to rugby.
You may also want to watch:
“Throughout this whole situation, we have tried to incorporate the wishes of our players in all decisions we make; they are the ones who will be playing after all.
“From the meeting, the general consensus was that we would not actively seek fixtures and instead take a more relaxed approach to the end of this current season.”
Most Read
- 1 Ely man caught after nine months on the run from Suffolk prison
- 2 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
- 3 Pubs, restaurants, shops and even the circus - our guide as lockdown eases
- 4 Mixed cup fortunes as Witchford win while Magpies seal progress
- 5 ‘The next six months are vital’: Toy shop owner on 20 years in business
- 6 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of launch
- 7 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- 8 30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats
- 9 Days before race for biggest political job in Cambridgeshire is settled
- 10 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
Day said the club will continue to train until the end of this month before a full pre-season later this summer ahead of the new Eastern Counties League season.