Ely Tigers Under 14s were supported by the Ely Co-op on St Mary's Street and are pictured with food bags to go towards Ely Foodbank. - Credit: Ely Tigers Rugby Club

A junior rugby team that raised at least £2,000 through a 2,800-mile exercise trek has been praised for helping residents in need this winter.

Ely Tigers Under 14s took on a 2,881-mile coastal challenge from Ely to Hunstanton, followed by a trip around England’s coastal paths and back to the Tigers’ home ground on Downham Road.

Players walked, ran and cycled the trek this summer to raise funds for new equipment and Ely Foodbank.

Sophie Bell, of Ely Foodbank, said: “This is a fantastic amount of food and it’s really going to help our clients at this difficult time.

“As the cost-of-living crisis if affecting so many of us, we are seeing a rise in the number of people coming to us for help to put food on the table.

Ely Tigers Under 14s before they took on their gruelling fundraiser for the Ely Foodbank. - Credit: Ely Tigers Rugby Club

“Some are regular or returning clients, but many are new individuals, couples, and families, too.”

Parents of some of the players also got involved in the challenge, which saw the team reach a total of 5,076 miles, 2,195 miles over their initial target.

Those taking part in the trek were encouraged by their coaches to record their miles during training as well as keeping team spirit up.

As well as hitting their £2,000 fundraising goal, the squad shopped for over £700 worth of goods on October 4 and donated these to Ely Foodbank.

The Ely Tigers Under 14 squad pictured with new equipment thanks to their gruelling fundraising trip. - Credit: Ely Tigers Rugby Club

The team’s efforts were supported by the new Ely Co-op store on St Mary’s Street, including manageress Donna Smith.

Steve Smith, a local Co-op member pioneer and coach at Ely Tigers Under 14s, alongside other Tigers coaches were proud of the team’s efforts.

They said: “It’s been great to watch the boys bonding whilst keeping themselves active and supporting their mental health after what has been an unprecedented few years for them.

“You can see how they felt understanding what all their hard work has achieved making us all very proud coaches.”

Ms Bell said Ely Foodbank has seen a drop in donations, and is grateful for the extra help.

She added: “To see this much food coming in really is wonderful and everyone at Ely Foodbank is very grateful.”