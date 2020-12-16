News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tigers 'incredibly grateful' for tasty rewards after tough year

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:31 AM December 16, 2020   
Ely Tigers receive Christmas gift from Burwell Co-op store

Ely Tigers Rugby Club members received chocolate selection boxes in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: Facebook/Ely Tigers Rugby Club

They could not hold their usual Christmas events, but Ely Tigers thought of a tasty alternative to ensure all its teams a festive treat. 

The club handed nearly 200 chocolate selection boxes to members after the idea was pitched by Tigers president Serena Storey. 

Tigers then got in touch with under 12s coach Steve Smith, also manager of the Co-op store in Burwell, about an application for its community donation fund to reward members after a tough year. 

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Steve and the Co-op for their help, it enabled us to put a smile on a lot of faces!” 

Tigers’ attention now turns to next year where they hope to return to league action. 

Chris added: “We have been hugely appreciative of how much our members and the local community have engaged with our fundraising efforts.


“This is something we will definitely be doing more of going forward.” 

