News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Tennis club's annual quiz night raises £600

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:33 AM December 9, 2021
Quiz teams at Ely Tennis Club's annual event.

Quiz teams at Ely Tennis Club's annual event. - Credit: Andrew Birley

A tennis club's annual quiz night attended by more than 50 people helped to raise over £600.

Ely Tennis Club held its annual quiz night at the Ely Outdoor Sports Association (EOSA) clubhouse.

Over 50 people took part and Will Hotham was quizmaster.

Ely Tennis Club's annual quiz night helped to raise over £600. Will Hotham was the quizmaster.

Ely Tennis Club's annual quiz night helped to raise over £600. Will Hotham was the quizmaster. - Credit: Andrew Birley

A quiche supper and dessert was provided by Rachel Peacock and her team.

The event raised more than £600 for the tennis club.

Andrew Birley, club member, said: "Congratulations to Quiche Lorraine who were the eventual champions in a very close contest.

"ETC would like to thank everyone who organised the event, and who were in attendance on the night.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  3. 3 Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen
  1. 4 Green bin collections suspended
  2. 5 Frying High! National honours for Ely at potato awards
  3. 6 Rail passengers urged to plan ahead of vital junction rebuild
  4. 7 Attacked PC nominated for bravery award
  5. 8 Turners of Soham to sponsor major race at Cheltenham Festival
  6. 9 Busy road near RAF Lakenheath reopens after five-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told

"ETC is a community-based, not-for-profit club where new members are always very welcome." 

Quiz teams at Ely Tennis Club's annual event.

Quiz teams at Ely Tennis Club's annual event. - Credit: Andrew Birley

The club's next event is a Christmas extravaganza, which will take place from 7pm on Thursday December 16.

Entry costs £25 per person and all proceeds go to Ely Tennis Club.

Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/elytennisclub for more information. 

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

site for 80 homes and local views

East Cambridgeshire District Council

80 homes threaten access to ‘rural haven of rare beauty’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Enhance

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Dental practice plan move to business park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Duchess of Sutherland passes by Ely Cathedral

Heritage

Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Otterbush Farm The Hythe Little Downham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Woman wins right to build annexe to home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon