Tennis club's annual quiz night raises £600
- Credit: Andrew Birley
A tennis club's annual quiz night attended by more than 50 people helped to raise over £600.
Ely Tennis Club held its annual quiz night at the Ely Outdoor Sports Association (EOSA) clubhouse.
Over 50 people took part and Will Hotham was quizmaster.
A quiche supper and dessert was provided by Rachel Peacock and her team.
The event raised more than £600 for the tennis club.
Andrew Birley, club member, said: "Congratulations to Quiche Lorraine who were the eventual champions in a very close contest.
"ETC would like to thank everyone who organised the event, and who were in attendance on the night.
"ETC is a community-based, not-for-profit club where new members are always very welcome."
The club's next event is a Christmas extravaganza, which will take place from 7pm on Thursday December 16.
Entry costs £25 per person and all proceeds go to Ely Tennis Club.
Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/elytennisclub for more information.