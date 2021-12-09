A tennis club's annual quiz night attended by more than 50 people helped to raise over £600.

Ely Tennis Club held its annual quiz night at the Ely Outdoor Sports Association (EOSA) clubhouse.

Over 50 people took part and Will Hotham was quizmaster.

Ely Tennis Club's annual quiz night helped to raise over £600. Will Hotham was the quizmaster. - Credit: Andrew Birley

A quiche supper and dessert was provided by Rachel Peacock and her team.

The event raised more than £600 for the tennis club.

Andrew Birley, club member, said: "Congratulations to Quiche Lorraine who were the eventual champions in a very close contest.

"ETC would like to thank everyone who organised the event, and who were in attendance on the night.

"ETC is a community-based, not-for-profit club where new members are always very welcome."

Quiz teams at Ely Tennis Club's annual event. - Credit: Andrew Birley

The club's next event is a Christmas extravaganza, which will take place from 7pm on Thursday December 16.

Entry costs £25 per person and all proceeds go to Ely Tennis Club.

Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/elytennisclub for more information.