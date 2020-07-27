Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle.

The arrest, which resulted in the teenager being bailed to return to police on August 19, was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary across the county.

Starting bright and early on Wednesday (July 22), Cambridgeshire Police’s two burglary squads began the day rounding up seven outstanding suspects in Cambridge, Ely, St Ives and Peterborough.

While officers progressed their investigations, trawling through CCTV and questioning those in custody, Crime Reduction Officer Kate Thwaites visited hot-spot areas in Ely offering prevention advice to home owners and addressing local concerns.

Later in the morning the force hosted a live Q&A on Facebook for home owners elsewhere in the county.

The event, which has had more than 13,000 views, gave residents the opportunity to capitalise on the expertise of crime reduction officers, detectives and representatives from the bobby scheme, safer local trades and neighbourhood watch, to get the best tips on how to keep their homes secure.

Detective Inspector Mark Barker, who runs the southern burglary team, said: “Wednesday’s activity has meant several investigations have now been significantly progressed, with some now heading to court in the not too distant future.

“Tackling burglary remains a priority for the force and I would like to reassure the public that our officers work around the clock to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit https://bit.ly/2CWcsOD.