Video

Teacher makes and delivers hundreds of safety visors to frontline carers

Teacher Patrick Carberry, who is head of design and technology at King's Ely Senior, has made and donated more than 100 safety visors to a local care company to help the fight against coronavirus. Picture: KING'S ELY Archant

An Ely teacher has made and delivered more than 100 safety visors to a local care company to help the fight against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teacher Patrick Carberry, who is head of design and technology at King's Ely Senior, has made and donated safety visors to St Mary's Pharmacy in Ely to help the fight against coronavirus. Some of the team are pictured wearing theirs. Picture: KING'S ELY Teacher Patrick Carberry, who is head of design and technology at King's Ely Senior, has made and donated safety visors to St Mary's Pharmacy in Ely to help the fight against coronavirus. Some of the team are pictured wearing theirs. Picture: KING'S ELY

Patrick Carberry, who is head of design and technology at King’s Ely Senior, has been busy making personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields to help out frontline staff and their patients in and around the local area.

Thanks to Patrick’s efforts Mihomecare Cambridgeshire received 110 face shields and the school team has since delivered more shields to St Mary’s Pharmacy in Ely.

Face shields have also been delivered to St Georges Medical Centre in Littleport and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Patrick said he isn’t planning on stopping there though, as he’s busy making more to donate to other companies and organisations whose staff are working on the frontline.

Jonathan Short, registered manager at Mihomecare Cambridgeshire, said: “These face shields really will make a significant difference to our care teams, who are delivering frontline care to some of the most vulnerable people in the Cambridgeshire community.

“PPE has been a challenge to source. Every day our care staff experience new challenges, continuing to give care to those recovering from Covid-19 or showing symptoms.

“These shields will bring confidence and safety to the people we look after, our carers and their families.

“From everyone at Mihomecare Cambridgeshire, thank you Patrick and King’s Ely.”