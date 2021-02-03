‘Ely Cabs 4 Jabs' will fund vaccination trips
- Credit: PA
A taxi firm is raising funds to help provide free trips for residents to get their Covid-19 vaccine.
A2B Taxi Cabs in Ely has launched a fundraiser as part of their ‘Ely Cabs 4 Jabs’ campaign, where they hope to raise £5,000 to fund between 250 and 500 journeys for elderly and vulnerable residents going to a vaccination centre.
Funds raised will go towards trips to and from the Cathedral Medical Centre in Ely, St George’s Medical Centre in Littleport and the Staploe Medical Centre in Soham.
Writing on their GoFundMe page, Jamie Edmunds said: “We want to help as many people as possible, with sneeze guards installed to all our vehicles providing a safe, clean taxi service for all those that need it.
“This is a great way to put the elderly and vulnerable at ease, as well as help us all see the light at the end of this long and dark tunnel.”
You may also want to watch:
A2B Taxi Cabs have been delivering free prescriptions across East Cambridgeshire throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
For more information and to donate, go to: https://bit.ly/3cwT9Ls.
