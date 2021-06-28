Published: 10:51 AM June 28, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM June 28, 2021

This mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely. - Credit: ANGII SMITH

The erection of an eight-foot-high 'tankard' outside a closed pub in Ely has struck up a debate between residents, while the local council says it is looking into whether planning permission was granted.

The giant object, which is attached to the High Flyer and has two doors that lead into it, has split opinion among local residents.

Posting on Facebook, local resident Angii Smith called it a "monstrosity" while Claire Hill branded it an "eyesore".

Bridget Hickish meanwhile described it as "a bit 'end of the pier' while Elaine Cole said she was concerned that it could become a target of graffiti.

The massive tankard does seem to have some fans though; Clare Randall said "I think it’s quite quirky" while Andrew Hunt said "I think it looks smart and I take my hat off to whoever made it and installed it".

The owner of Ely cafe Marmalade & Jam meanwhile joked that she would put up a giant scone outside if the tankard gets past planning permission.

Angii Smith added: "I can't see, even being covered with something, that it will look nice? Surprised our council allowed it.

"But the workers outside are very proud of their coffee cup."

East Cambs Council have since said their planning enforcement team has been made aware and that they are "looking into the matter.

"We have received several reports that a large object has been erected onto the High Flyer Pub in Ely.

"We would like to thank residents for reporting this to the council."

The High Flyer, which of part of the Great British Inn chain, is scheduled to reopen in July.

We have approached The High Flyer for comment.