Advanced search

Meet Ely man John Stimpson who has made nearly 20,000 swift boxes

PUBLISHED: 10:26 09 November 2019

Helen Pletts

Ely man John Stimpson is just 174 swift boxes away from having made a total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. Here, he is pictured in his workshop. Picture: HELEN PLETTS

Ely man John Stimpson is just 174 swift boxes away from having made a total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. Here, he is pictured in his workshop. Picture: HELEN PLETTS

Archant

When I first spoke to Ely man John Stimpson, he told me that he was only 174 swift boxes away from a grand total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. That's 12 busy years of retirement after years on the road, previously, as a horticultural salesman.

Ely man John Stimpson is just 174 swift boxes away from having made a total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. Here, he is pictured in his workshop. Picture: HELEN PLETTSEly man John Stimpson is just 174 swift boxes away from having made a total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. Here, he is pictured in his workshop. Picture: HELEN PLETTS

John is as tenacious as any migrating swift when it comes to swift box building and lucky too, as he shows me the deep slashes in the workshop door frame from a spinning saw blade which once broke in two.

He jokes that he still has four fingers and one thumb on each hand which is a miracle on its own.

John's significant contribution of thousands of homes to our planets' swift population was no secret to swift lovers but had escaped the wider attention it deserves, particularly now as we face up to the struggle of climate change and the harsher environment our nature faces.

It is a comforting thought to those of us wanting to help to support nature that thousands of swift boxes are already out there providing swift homes, a testimony to his dedication.

I came to John about homes for swifts but he was half way through constructing a barn owl box on the day of my visit and he also builds homes for sparrows and hedgehogs too.

His workshop is organised, without over-complex mechanisation; each box is handcrafted.

So the 20,000 is even more of a feat when you start to realise the amount of work that goes into producing each wooden box, to a specific design, complicated by the need for a slanted structure, to facilitate a free draining plastic roof.

John's swift boxes are reasonably priced wildlife enhancements which can easily be fixed to existing buildings.

You may also want to watch:

New boxes are best fitted between September and March in readiness for the breeding season.

John told me that some boxes had even been fitted by local fire stations as part of ladder training exercises.

A common swift, in its lifetime, travels between the UK and Africa and flies over about two million kilometres; much further than the distance to the moon and back. Weighing less than a hen's egg, they eat and sleep on the wing.

Swifts mate for life, returning each year from Africa to the same nest site. Traditionally, they build their nests in spaces under roof tiles and in the eaves of old houses and barns.

But as we knock down and seal up older buildings and build modern, airtight houses swifts are short of safe places to lay their eggs before their breeding season is over. Here, the swift box is a marvellous solution.

Ideally the swift boxes should be on a north facing wall, five metres high, if possible, with no trees or wires to hinder access.

John's boxes have been successfully fitted lower down on the gable end of houses, particularly under the eaves.

Swifts love living in colonies so putting up more than one box can be beneficial.

Visit www.swiftconservation.org to find out more about how you can provide a home for swifts.

Or contact John Stimpson via 01353 740451 or j.stimpson1@btopenworld.com for boxes and more advice about where to find them.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Meet Ely man John Stimpson who has made nearly 20,000 swift boxes

Ely man John Stimpson is just 174 swift boxes away from having made a total of 20,000 that he will reach by the end of this year. Here, he is pictured in his workshop. Picture: HELEN PLETTS

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

General Election 2019: South East Cambs Green Party candidate stands down

General Election 2019: South East Cambs Green Party candidate Barbara Light (right) steps down. Lib Dem candidate Pippa Heylings will be standing. Picture: Anthony Gerard

Man hospitalised as eight people are rescued from HGV lorry travelling on A14

Eight people were rescued from a HGV travelling on the A14 on Thursday, November 7. Picture: Google Maps

Ely Photographic Club showcase impressive work at record-breaking competition

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists