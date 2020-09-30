Advanced search

Bookshop building transformed as Sushi & Salad aims to offer ‘something a little bit different’

PUBLISHED: 15:40 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 30 September 2020

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

Archant

A new restaurant is coming to Ely with the aim of bringing “something a little bit different” to the city.

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNTWork is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

Sushi & Salad, which is opening in the former home of Burrow’s Bookshop in High Street Passage, is the brainchild of designer William Hunt and his wife Juliana, who has been in the food industry for years.

The couple are confident that they are going to make their first venture work and say that, with four to six local residents joining the team, the restaurant is going to give the local economy a boost.

“We’ve got a great little team of young people from Ely and, once we’re up and running, we’re planning to be open seen days a week,” said Mr Hunt.

“We found that beautiful premises and grabbed it when it came up,” he added, saying that they are not too worried about opening a business during the pandemic.

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNTWork is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

“There’s always a better time, but we just want to get on with it. We don’t set things up to fail.”

He thinks it’s the perfect thing for Ely, too: “there’s plenty of tea rooms but we just want to do something a little bit different.”

“I don’t think Ely will suffer from being over-foody, because I think there’s enough people there to take it”.

Mr Hunt, who says he chose Ely because he like’s the city’s “can-do DNA of positivity”, is in charge of designing the building’s interior.

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNTWork is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

“The style of what we’re doing is like a 1940/50s Japanese ice cream parlour,” he said.

“It’s going to be a very comfortable little unit - a little kitsch and retro but nice and colourful, with very up-to-date attitudes to food”.

The food, he says, will come from local suppliers of salad and fish, and the team is working with Japanese sushi experts for training.

“We’ve got the right people working with us,” he added. “They’re geniuses at their work.

“In a time when we all start looking after ourselves more, what could be better for you than fish and veggies? All prepared in our new kitchen by local people using local produce.”

He added that the support and encouragement Sushi & Salad has received so far is “crazy”, ever since a photo of the sign in the former bookshop’s window was posted onto social media.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Prolific thief, 38, handed prison sentence and ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains

Prolific thief Benjamin Hendy has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison and ordered to pay �3,645 in compensation. Picture: Cambs Cops/Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Bookshop building transformed as Sushi & Salad aims to offer ‘something a little bit different’

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT

Christmas 2020 in Cambridgeshire: Message from the Bishop of Ely Stephen Conway

Here is how the Bishop of Ely Stephen Conway will be spending his Christmas this year. Picture: YouTube

Veterans charity’s wartime concert brings ‘joy and happiness’ to care home

Veterans charity The Not Forgotten performed a free concert of wartime music from the 30s through to the 60s at Soham Lodge Care Centre on September 29. Picture: EMMA HALES