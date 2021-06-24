Published: 5:18 PM June 24, 2021

Young writer Claudia Lloyd, who is a Year 3 student at St John’s Primary School in Ely, has won a national competition for her “wonderful” poem all about her ‘perfect world'. - Credit: SHARON TURNER

A young writer from Ely has won a national competition for her “wonderful” poem all about her ‘perfect world’.

Along with other Year 3 students at St John’s Primary School, Claudia Lloyd took part in the national poetry writing competition with CLPE (Centre for Literacy in Primary Education).

Her teacher, Sharon Turner, said: “We are all so very proud of Claudia.

“She worked so hard to create a wonderful poem, and her win is well deserved.”

Young writer Claudia Lloyd, who is a Year 3 student at St John’s Primary School in Ely, has won a national competition for her “wonderful” poem all about her ‘perfect world'. - Credit: SHARON TURNER

She added that the poetry “focussed on our perfect world, and what we would choose to have in our perfect world if we could create it.

You may also want to watch:

“The pupils drew what our perfect world would look like, then used illustrations to create the poems.

“There were lots of super entries across both Year 3 classes, but we were absolutely delighted when we heard that Claudia had won.

As well as winning £200 worth of Walkers books for the school, Claudia has won a copy of 'Take Off Your Brave' - the poetry book that inspired it.