Ely photography student snaps her way to victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 October 2019

King's Ely photography student Alice Edwards won the top prize in this year’s Pauline’s Swamp Photography Competition. She is pictured with her striking image ‘Grass from the Ground’. Picture: KING'S ELY.

A King's Ely photography student snapped her way to victory in an annual competition thanks to her a 'striking' image of her rural surroundings.

Alice Edwards, who is in Year 11 at King's Ely Senior, won the top prize in this year's 'Pauline's Swamp Photography Competition' with her striking image, 'Grass from the Ground'.

Antonio Longo, head of photography at King's Ely Senior, said: "Alice has created a fantastic photograph which captures the essence of her rural surroundings. She should be very proud of her achievement.

"Alice has chosen 'street photography' as her GCSE Photography Sustained Project for her coursework, which she shows a real talent for people watching.

Pauline's Swamp is located in Burwell and parish records of the swamp date back to around 1805.

It came into the possession of the Hawes family in 1992 and was then looked after by Paul Hawes, who donated it in a 'deed of trust' to Burwell Parish Council in 2007 in memory of his wife.

A photography competition is held each year to tie in with the swamp's annual autumn activity and open day, which took place in September.

