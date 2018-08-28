Advanced search

Don’t be beaten by Blue Monday - join Samaritans volunteers at Ely station for a cuppa and chat on January 21

PUBLISHED: 10:32 15 January 2019

Cambridge Samaritan volunteers have chatted with rail users before at Cambridge rail station. They will be at Ely station on Monday January 21. Picture: PETER LAW.

Samaritans charity volunteers will be at Ely station on Monday January 21 to get people together for a cuppa on ‘the most difficult day of the year’.

The volunteers from Cambridge are encouraging local communities to beat Blue Monday by getting together for a cuppa on the day.

Dubbed ‘the most difficult day of the year’, the charity is hoping to turn the third Monday in January on its head and banish the blues by renaming it Brew Monday—and encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a cuppa.

As part of their campaign, Samaritans will be at Cambridge and Ely stations from 10am till 4pm, chatting with commuters and handing out free tea bags.

Marilyn Cuthbert, acting branch director, said: “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift on what is said to be one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Located near Drummer Street bus station, Cambridge Samaritans has 140 volunteers.

