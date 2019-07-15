Cambridgeshire railway station chooses Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group as its 'charity of the month'

A Parkinson's support group has been announced as Ely Railway Station's charity of the month. Pictured is volunteer Caroline Nicklinson with platform host Mark. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A Parkinson's UK support group has been chosen as Ely Railway Station's charity of the month.

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group will benefit from fundraising activities and promotion in East Cambridgeshire.

Members of the group were on the station's platform 1 on Tuesday, July 9 handing out leaflets and spreading the word about their local support community.

Anita Stuart, assistant customer services manager for Greater Anglia, explained members of staff at the station were keen to support local voluntary groups.

She said: "We hope the Parkinson's Support Group would return in late 2019.

Parkinson's Disease is a progressive neurological condition. This means that it causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's in the UK is about 145,000. That's around 1 adult in every 350.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday afternoon in the month. Contact Caroline Nicklinson cnicklinson@gmail.com 07718191482 for more information.

