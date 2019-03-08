Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing

A new footpath and pedestrian crossing could form part of improvements to Ely Station under new funding.

Leader of East Cambridgeshire County Council Anna Bailey and Lucy Frazer MP have both been campaigning for the work.

It comes as Ely Station was awarded around £80,000 of Passenger Benefit Fund money earlier this year.

The money comes from a £15 million pot from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to be shared among stations to compensate for delays last year.

The public now have the chance to promote the improvements that they would like to see done at their station by visiting passengerbenefitfund.co.uk

Cambridge, Cambridge North, Ely and Littleport were all awared compensation under the proposals announced by GTR.

GTR says it has worked with Department for Transport and MPs including South Cambridgeshire's Heidi Allen "to develop the fund and the stakeholder engagement programme".

The introduction of the new Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) timetable last May created chaos for commuters who battled with daily cancellations, delays and overcrowding.