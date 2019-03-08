Advanced search

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing

PUBLISHED: 14:38 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 30 August 2019

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A new footpath and pedestrian crossing could form part of improvements to Ely Station under new funding.

Leader of East Cambridgeshire County Council Anna Bailey and Lucy Frazer MP have both been campaigning for the work.

It comes as Ely Station was awarded around £80,000 of Passenger Benefit Fund money earlier this year.

The money comes from a £15 million pot from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to be shared among stations to compensate for delays last year.

The public now have the chance to promote the improvements that they would like to see done at their station by visiting passengerbenefitfund.co.uk

Cambridge, Cambridge North, Ely and Littleport were all awared compensation under the proposals announced by GTR.

GTR says it has worked with Department for Transport and MPs including South Cambridgeshire's Heidi Allen "to develop the fund and the stakeholder engagement programme".

The introduction of the new Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) timetable last May created chaos for commuters who battled with daily cancellations, delays and overcrowding.

Most Read

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

£1,000 reward on offer after 4,000 Cambridgeshire homes left without phone lines, broadband and TV following cable thefts

In partnership with Openreach, the digital infrastructure company,Crimestoppers are appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last two weeks from the communications network in the Cambridgeshire area.Picture; CRIMESTOPPERS

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Community safety event to be held at Ely Cathedral

An event for people to learn how to protect their community from “threat and harm” will be held at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ECSP

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Hozier at sold-out Cambridge Corn Exchange show

Grammy-nominated artist Hozier is heading on a UK tour this month and we have one pair of tickets to give away to his sold-out show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 27. Picture: EDWARD COOKE.

A busy weekend for Ely & District Cycling Club seniors and juniors

Martin Lewis, Isaac Barton, Tom Lewis, Nick Barton, Kieren Vanhoutte and Ferenc Vanhoutte (left to right) at the finish of the Tour de Broads ride.
