A van driver transporting four portaloos became the latest entry in the ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ record book yesterday afternoon (Friday September 4) when they came to grief at Ely station.

The driver got stuck after attempting to drive under the low railway bridge despite numerous warning signs of height restrictions.

Stuntney Bridge in Ely is widely known as ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and was featured in the world’s news.

Network Rail plans to reduce the implications caused by the regular bridge strikes as part of a £190,000 investment to be spent across the UK.

Cameras will capture images of the bridge deck, allowing faster examination in the event of a bridge strike.

Structural engineers can examine the footage, allowing for quicker assessment that helps engineers get train services running again, meaning fewer delays and cancellations.