News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Share your views on our newspaper via reader survey

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:29 PM April 22, 2021   
Share your views on the Ely Standard newspaper.

Share your views on the Ely Standard newspaper. - Credit: ARCHANT

Dear Reader,

We want to continue to provide the best possible coverage of life in Ely, Cambridgeshire and the Fens reflecting people's passions, interests and needs.

But we are always looking to improve and provide the best read possible. So, today, we are asking for your help to do just that.

We want you to tell us what you like and dislike about our Cambridgeshire titles, what you want us to do more of and what we should cut back on.

We also want to know about your life in the region, your hobbies, your passions and how well you feel this area serves the needs of you and your family.

Please fill in the questionnaire for free online.

You may also want to watch:

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Croylands, former vicarage under threat in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The suspected paedophile was arrested on Robingoodfellows Lane in March on Sunday, April 18. 

Facebook

Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

The Newsroom

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus