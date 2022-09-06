Here are some of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos. Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to send photos in already. We hope our readers will enjoy taking part in this regular feature each week.

Why not take a photo on your daily walk or at an event, or even in your back garden and send it in? Images should be in jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of where the photo was taken.

The current theme is Autumn, but we can accept images on any subject.

You can send photos via email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Tam Strapp took this photo of a moody sky in Ely - Credit: TAM STRAPP

Kelly Watkinson captured her night sky image while she was out walking in Ely. - Credit: KELLY WATKINSON

Tam Strapp sent us this image of his pet dog. - Credit: TAM STRAPP















