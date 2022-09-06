News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Some of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:21 AM September 6, 2022
Local photographer Tim Strapp took this photo in Ely.

Local photographer Tam Strapp took this photo in Ely. - Credit: TAM STRAPP

Here are some of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos. Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to send photos in already. We hope our readers will enjoy taking part in this regular feature each week.

Why not take a photo on your daily walk or at an event, or even in your back garden and send it in? Images should be in jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of where the photo was taken. 

The current theme is Autumn, but we can accept images on any subject.

You can send photos via email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Tam Strapp took this photo of a moody sky in Ely

Tam Strapp took this photo of a moody sky in Ely - Credit: TAM STRAPP

Kelly Watkinson captured her night sky image while she was out walking in Ely.

Kelly Watkinson captured her night sky image while she was out walking in Ely. - Credit: KELLY WATKINSON

Tam Strapp sent us this image of his pet dog.

Tam Strapp sent us this image of his pet dog. - Credit: TAM STRAPP





Ely News

Don't Miss

Police called to B1160 at Southery

Updated

Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in village

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A14 at Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire

A14

Girl, 3, in critical condition after A14 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mikayla Hayes leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, after she was bailed on charges of caus

US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
soithery crash

Flowers left at scene of fatal collision on the A10 at Southery

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon