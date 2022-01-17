News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mara is Ely Standard Pet of the Year - voted for by you

John Elworthy

Published: 1:10 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM January 17, 2022
Think you have the cutest pet in Ely? That was the question we posed in the autumn as we announced our annual Pet of the Year competition. 

And once we’d assembled your photos and nominations, we put them to our readers for a public vote.  

And today we can announce the winner.... Mara, a wondrous 18-month-old cockapoo.  

Mara, a cockapoo, has been voted winner of Ely Standard Pet of the Year.  

Mara, a cockapoo, has been voted winner of Ely Standard Pet of the Year. She is seen with her owner Taylor at home in Sutton - Credit: John Elworthy

Her owners, Taylor and Daniel, from Sutton, were delighted when Editor John Elworthy popped round to hand over the 2021 Pet of the Year trophy.  

Mara, of course, was unaware of the unexpected accolade as she continued to bound playfully around the couple’s living room.  

“Mara’s very good but can be loud at times,” said Daniel.  

But life with Mara is good.  

Taylor added: “We both work from home and Mara does seem to like it- sometimes maybe too much” 

Daniel agreed.  

“Quite often Mara just stays in her bed, sometimes clambers on the sofa but she is what you might call ‘super needy’,” he said. 

“It can be a challenge sometimes when you’re trying to work on the computer.” 

One doggy magazine describes a cockapoo as “an adorable, small dog with the personality of a big clown”. 

Mara, we’re sure, would like that.  

