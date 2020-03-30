Advanced search

LETTER: Why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ely Standard

PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 March 2020

Editor John Elworthy

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ely Standard. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Dear reader.

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites.

You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work.

You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

John Elworthy, Editor

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Ely couple return home as coronavirus pandemic brings Asian charity mission to an end

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Young farmer Freddie from Pymoor impresses to win top apprentice award

Freddie Williams from Pymoor came runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

