Memorial to a great clergyman

Having lived in both Haddenham and Ely for some years, I take a great interest in the past history of both these places.

Just recently the Ely Standard has been featuring news and pictures from the archives.

I am writing to request some possible news from the archives concerning the ministry of the Rev Henry Hughes, vicar of Holy Trinity Church, Haddenham, from 1847-1875.

When he arrived in the village, the parish church was in a state of serious decay. During his incumbency the church was almost completely rebuilt.

Apart from the re building of the parish church, records show that he also took a personal interest in the building of a new vicarage, the re building of the Arkenstall school, construction of the Ely, Haddenham Sutton railway and the drainage of Grunty Fens and allotments for the poor.

During the redecoration work in the chancel this year it was found that the central stained-glass windows, a window of some size and a memorial to the late Henry Hughes, is in a state of serious decay.

This will necessitate the removal and rebuild of the central window and the repair and cleaning of two outer panels.

We are launching an appeal to fund the work in the village and we feel that the work and nature of Henry Hughes should be much more widely known.

Would it be possible there any pictures in the archives of the projects that I have mentioned?

We are indebted to Henry Hughes in that we have a parish church in very good order thanks to this fine and much-loved churchman.

BILL MURRELLS

Difference of opinion aired

I'm a member of the South East Cambridgeshire Labour Party. I'm writing to share with you a letter in response to Lucy Frazer's latest COP26 article.

This letter is on behalf of the South East Cambridgeshire Labour Party and the many young people in the local area who feel let down by Lucy Frazer and this Conservative Government.

The issue of climate change affects all of us, especially younger people like myself, and therefore I feel this response is warranted to make our voices heard.

As a younger voter deeply concerned for the future of this planet, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at Lucy Frazer’s latest attempts to paint her government as environmental heroes, as seen in the Ely Standard.

She has the audacity to claim that “The UK has demonstrated global leadership on this issue, leading from the front on reducing emissions and decarbonisation.”

However, listening to the recent Autumn Statement put together by the Treasury Team, of which she is part, in which the Chancellor didn’t even use the phrase “climate change” once, it begs the question why the Government are backing measures leading to an increase in UK emissions.

The Treasury team deliberately chose to slash the UK’s most significant environmental taxes by freezing duties on fossil fuels used by cars for the 11th year in a row and by halving duties on domestic flights.

This will only encourage people to take high CO2 producing short flights, instead of investing money in more environmental solutions, such as the recent betrayal in cancelling the Eastern leg of HS2.

For example, the Government could have invested in electric bus routes, low emission railways, and better walking and cycling routes to create a clean, environmentally friendly transport system that will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and cut congestion, whilst giving everyone the benefit of cheaper travel.

The independent think-tank, ‘The Green Alliance’, estimates that this green investment in our environment would cost the taxpayer £7.6 billion a year, a figure less than the loss of £7.85 billion a year for the cost of freezing fuel duties.

Fiscal irresponsibility seems to be a recurring theme during the tenure of this Conservative Government.

The current Treasury team is on course to be remembered as one that completely blundered a golden moment to address climate change.

I speak for many younger voters in South East Cambridgeshire when I say the Government is taking half measures with our future. We are running out of valuable time, and immediate action is required.

If Ms Frazer is really interested in the environment, and not just her cushy job, she should be pushing to reverse the damaging measures in the Autumn statement, and for significantly heightened ambition and vision in the next spending review

LUKE VINER

SE Cambs Labour

Rotary’s Charity Balloon Race

Rotary balloon race - Credit: ROTARY

The two Rotary clubs in Ely are running an online virtual charity balloon race, with the chance to win £100 cash in time for Christmas.

Balloons – including some seasonal ones, which are £3 each, can be bought here https://www.balloonrace.com/rotarychristmasballoonrace and will be entered into the race.

It starts with the balloon launch at midday on Saturday December 11th and ends at midday on Saturday 18th.

The balloons move forward randomly every day, and you can check the progress of your balloon at any time on the website

The winner of the £100 cash will be the owner of the virtual balloon which has “travelled” the farthest, and they will be notified by e-mail, with full results also appearing on the race website.

All profits from the race will go to local charities and good causes.

FRANK CONNOLLY

Rotary Clubs of Ely .

Littleport Remembrance Sunday

Littleport Remembrance - Credit: RBL

Various organisations mustered outside the ex-servicemen’s club to form the parade.

Stephen Barclay MP, joined members of the parish council, fire service, scouts, guides, Women’s Institute, Littleport Society, Rotary, Lions, Odd Fellows, ex- servicemen, and Littleport branch of the Royal British Legion.

The parade was led by the Littleport 363 Motor cycle club.

The service was conducted by Rev Madeleine Albert.

Unfortunately, no hymns were sung except the Nation Anthem and the entire congregation wore face masks. At the end of the main service, in recognition of Littleport branch’s centenary a new standard was dedicated.

The last duty of the old standard was to dip in respect of HM the Queen.

The first duty of the new standard was to dip in homage as the bugler played the Last Post, followed by two minutes silence and Reveille.

MARGARET McGOWEN

Littleport RBL Branch





Blunt talking on barbershop

I've proudly lived in the Littleport for over 5 years now and have opened up a unique barbershop on Main Street.

The shop was always going to be a barbershop, but during its renovation, I put a link to a questionnaire in the window in the hopes of understanding the villagers' desires.

This unfortunately didn't help much, as most of the respondents asked for 'not another takeaway' and a few others asked for 'a nice takeaway'!

Thankfully nobody said 'not another barbershop' but there seemed to be a common theme with 'somewhere for youngsters', 'somewhere to chat and meet' and 'somewhere to send my husband!'... so, I'm happy with that!

Longshanks Barber Co. hosts a country-rustic theme with a subtle nod towards the grit and the grind of the Wild West, while still maintaining a comfortable, friendly and clean environment.

Alongside a warm welcome and high-quality haircut, I am proud to offer a range of bespoke goods handcrafted by myself to top-shelf men's grooming products, as well as a spattering of desirable merchandise!

If I can find local makers whose work complements the style of the shop, over time, I'd love to have them onboard to showcase their products on my shelves as well!

I very much look up to Javier at Habis, in what he's achieved with his beloved tapas restaurant just down the road from me.

Although very new and perhaps a little 'slow', I'd also like to take the opportunity to express that I'd love some budding barbers to work alongside me in quite possibly the most perk-filled barber position in East Anglia, as I aim to provide the nicest possible experience for the barbers, as well as the clients, once the shop is in full-swing!

LUKE BLUNT

Littleport





Father Christmas is on his way

Prickwillow museum Christmas - Credit: Prickwillow museum

Santa is paying a visit to the Prickwillow Engine Museum on Sunday December 5.

Come along from 11.00 - 16.00 for our festive special which includes many art and craft stalls, models, and street organ music!

Plus our big museum engines will be run throughout the day and there will be hot and cold food available

Admission £5.00 adults, £4.00 concession, children free.

Children visit Father Christmas £3.00, so bring you Christmas list along!!

Free parking, too.

KEN WOODS

Prickwillow Engine Museum





Some positivity please

We all agree that we are talking too much about climate change and are not taking enough action. Even Greta herself is joining in with the bla, bla bla.

Why aren't there newspaper and TV articles about the positive actions people and nations ARE taking?

Where are the articles about the inventors working on new solutions – especially those looking for financial support or those who are already using alternative methods of heating – in industrial units and homes?

Where is the letter page encouraging people to put forward ideas or offers of support for anyone coming up with solutions?

The carrot usually works better than the stick.

Why not apply it to this situation?

ROSEMARY WESTWELL